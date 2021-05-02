When Hina Khan Showed How She Aced The No Makeup Makeup Look; Watch

Popular Indian TV actor Hina Khan has not only impressed her fans with her fashion choices, but has grabbed the attention of fans for her incredible makeup skills. Apart from having a verified social media account, the actor also has a YouTube channel, where she uploads videos on travelling, food and skincare. If her makeup skill has impressed you as well, here's how she has often nails the minimal makeup look. Back in December 2020, the Naagin actor had uploaded a video for the same, titled "The No-Makeup Makeup Look".

How to recreate Hina Khan's no makeup makeup look?

Steps

Hina started her tutorial by thoroughly moisturising her face and shared that when she wants to keep the base makeup light, she uses a concealer as the foundation. Hina then applied the product in small dots and blended it using her fingers.

After setting the base, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor used a compact powder for more coverage. Next, using a spoolie brush, she fixed her eyebrows.

As the video progressed further, Hina focused on her eyes and applied a light golden eyeshadow using her fingers, following by an eyeliner to create a winged flick using soft and short strokes.

While the eyeliner was drying, the Hacked actor lined her lips with a muted pink lip liner and applied a tinted lip balm. Then she curled her eyelashes and applied a generous dose of mascara. Using the same lip liner, she smoked out her lower waterline to define her eyes.

In the last bit of her six-minute-fifty-three-seconds long video, she applied pink coral blush and a golden highlighter on the top points of her face to complete the look.

Hina Khan's minimal makeup look:

Interestingly, so far, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's video has managed to garner more than 840k views and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans showered love on Hina for her skills. A fan wrote, "Applying her eyeliner perfectly with both her hands is a serious flex", while another added, "Step one:- Have a skin like Hina Khan". Another fan's comment read, "can't even ace my liner applying with my right hand, she applies with both hands wow ! A legend".

