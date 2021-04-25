When Hina Khan Talked About Gaining Fame And If She Feels She Is A Star

Known to be the highest-paid actors in the TV industry today, Hina Khan has set a benchmark with her performances. She appeared in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was popular for her character as Akshara. She later went on to participate in reality TV shows and emerged as the first runner ups on the shows. When asked if Hina Khan ever feels like a star after so many achievements in life, she says she does not feel like one and would like to lead a life as an ordinary person.

Hina Khan speaks on gaining popularity

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan revealed the first time she felt like a star. She said,” I never felt like a star, I still don’t, to be very honest.” She added that she’s very ordinary and wishes to be treated like an ordinary person. Hina Khan also shared an incident when she went partying with some of her friends. She said that while the rest of them were dancing, she was being photographed and some were also taking videos of her. At that moment, she shut her eyes and just wished people left her alone because it sometimes gets on her nerves.

She said she does not like when people look at her and she wishes they don’t look at her, but she cannot help getting so much attention. Hina Khan revealed that she visited the place to have fun and enjoy with her friends and those are the moments for an actor when they want to feel ordinary, but it does not really happen.

Hina Khan was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Naagin 5. She played the role of Nageshvari in the supernatural fantasy thriller series. She also appeared on a reality TV show as a guest. Hina Khan made her debut in Bollywood with the Hindi film Hacked. The film starred Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in the lead roles. The story of Hacked revolved around a young boy’s love for an older woman, and how it turns into his obsession.

(Image Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)