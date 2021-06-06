When Karanvir Bohra Suggested Free Hand Yoga Poses To Fans To Stay Fit Amid Lockdown

Television actor Karanvir Bohra, who is an avid social media user, often shares his workout routine videos and gives tips to lead a healthy life. From gym workouts to in-house workouts during the lockdown and Yoga and various sports, the 38-year-old actor motivates his followers to hit the grind through his videos. In one of his past Instagram posts, the actor had shared a video of him performing several free-hand Yoga poses that one can perform for a better physique in case there was no gym.

When Karanvir Bohra performed free hand yoga poses

In the video, the Kasauti Zindagi Ki actor was seen in grey track pants and was shirtless showing off his well-built physique and 6 pack abs. He was seen performing the yoga poses on the floor of a gym. As he performed several poses, he also added narration of motivational speaker in the background instead of music for inspiring effect. The narration spoke about dreaming big and enforcing them into reality at all costs.

Karanvir started by doing low air kicks on the ground with the support of his hands. He then started with Surya Namaskar poses. He continued to do the equestrian pose and modified it a bit by stretching his arms in the air as he switched positions. He then stretched in Cobra pose followed by Mountain pose to then go again for Equestrian position with the other leg. He continued to stretch both his legs in different positions and he ended the clip while performing a pose on the floor. He wrote in the IGTV caption "Yogic postures with free hand" and wrote in the description "best way to stay fit incase of no gym". Watch video-

A look into Karanvir Bohra's Instagram

Apart from his motivational workouts and inspiring fitness, Karanvir is also known to be a doting father. He often shares glimpses of endearing moments with his twin daughters Bella and Vienna and his newborn Gia Vanessa Snow, whom he shares with his wife Teejay Sidhu. On the weekend, Karanvir shared a video of his daughter asking him to play Barbie doll with him. Teejay who was shooting the video was heard saying “of course there isn’t a rule, boys can play too”. Karanvir who was seated on the sofa joined his daughter to push the car for her Barbie. He wrote in the caption, “'Dad, will you play Barbies with me?'

Sunday mornings with my #daughter. Just took a shower, thought I'd have a coffee, but if Vienna wants to hang out with Dad, then coffee can wait.” Check out more of their family moments-

