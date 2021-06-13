When Karenvir Bohra's The Casino Collided With Ravi Dubey's Jamai 2.0; Watch

Karenvir Bohra and Ravi Dubey are two popular television actors who have gained tons of love and appreciation for their spectacular screen presence. The duo had once connected virtually and showcased a face-off between two of their famous characters from their tv shows, The Casino and Jamai 2.0. Karenvir Bohra and Ravi Dubey had smartly depicted the cunning side of their characters and played with words while trying to win the face-off.

Throwback to Karenvir Bohra's Instagram update: "When 2 worlds collide"

Karanvir Bohra had taken to his Instagram handle a while ago and dropped a video clip for all his fans. The video had begun with actors Karenvir Bohra and Ravi Dubey connected through a video call where they had first greeted each other. With some background music playing, Ravi had first welcomed Karenvir into his world and had asked him to stay in a corner. Bohra had then told him to keep his advice to himself as he came into the world for a cake and not just a slice. As the face-off had begun heating up, Ravi Dubey had added that he was a self-made man while Bohra was only using his father’s money. He had also added that he was the king of the game and Karenvir had no chance of winning against him. Bohra had then replied it was all his good luck that was keeping him in this game.

In the caption, he had written the names of his character from The Casino and Ravi Dubey’s character name from Jamai 2.0 and had added how the two worlds collided. He had then dropped in a question for the fans asking them whether they were ready to witness who would take over between the two. He had also asked the fans to watch both The Casino and Jamai 2.0 on the OTT platform.

Many fans had taken to Karenvir Bohra’s Instagram post and had mentioned that they were amused by his video clip. Many of them had found it funny and had dropped in laughing emojis in the comments while others had called this collision ‘superb’. Take a look at how the fans had reacted to Karenvir Bohra and Ravi Dubey’s face-off.

IMAGE: RAVI DUBEY'S INSTAGRAM, KARENVIR BOHRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.