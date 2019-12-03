Nach Baliye: When Contestants Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Swapped Genders

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been one of the most liked couples of Nach Baliye 9 ever since the first episode aired and the couple shared their emotional turmoil of losing Prince's brother just before they joined the show. They were still focused and dedicated towards the show, which won millions of hearts of their fans across the country. The duo has also been setting couple goals on the show with their chemistry and newly-married couple vibes. During the promotions of Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana visited the show and that is when the couple swapped genders and performed on the show.

When Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary swapped genders

It seems that fate is in Prince's court as he has been winning all the reality shows that he participated in starting from Roadies 2015. He then participated in Splitsvilla 8 and won the show too. Following the success of Splitsvilla 8 was Bigg Boss 9 and now finally Nach Baliye 9.

The love birds Prince and Yuvika first met on Bigg Boss 9 and that is when sparks flew between the two. However, Yuvika's early elimination put a temporary halt to their blooming relationship. But, Prince ended up winning the show, and outside the house, the two reunited again and also shot a song together and decided to spend the rest of their lives together. They tied the knot on October 12 last year.

