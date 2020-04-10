When Surbhi Jyoti Flirted With 'MasterChef' Contestant; Watch Throwback Video

MasterChef India 6 surely managed to entertain the audiences along with providing culinary expertise by renowned judges like Vikas Khanna, Vineet Bhatia and Ranveer Brar. Throughout the season, various contestants competed in order to win the title of MasterChef India 6. During the grand finale, television star Surbhi Jyoti came to the sets to motivate the contestants.

The MasterChef India 6 finale episode invited several celebrities on the show to motivate and cheer their favourite contestants. Surbhi Jyoti graced the show to meet Abinas Nayak. The contestant further went on to win the title of MasterChef India 6. Apart from Surbhi Jyoti, Adnan Sami, and Varun Sharma were also featured in the Grand Finale episode.

Recently, Surbhi Jyoti shared an Instagram post from the sets of MasterChef India 6. In the video, the judges are seen welcoming the Naagin 3 actor, while the Naagin Dance song played in the background. She stunned in a white top paired with olive green leather pants.

She went on to meet Abinas Nayak, while he was cooking the finale platter. Surbhi Jyoti flirted a bit with him and called him cute. She also offered Abinas a cauliflower, making the latter blush. Surbhi wished him all the best and cheered for the contestant. Check out the video.

In MasterChef India 6 finale, Abinas Nayak and Oindrilla Bala won the judges over with their respective dishes. They both entered the finale, while Smrutishree Singh and Akanksha were eliminated from the show. Further in the MasterChef India 6 Grand Finale, Abinas Nayak made his mark by winning the title.

