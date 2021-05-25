Where Is 'Kaatelal And Sons' Filmed? A Look At The Show's Current Shooting Location

Due to the increase in coronavirus cases, particularly in Maharashtra, the state government has imposed a lockdown until June 1, 2021. The curfew guidelines were a setback for the film and television industries, causing a halt in production. However, show producers have decided to change the locations of their shoots in order to maintain the continuity of their episodes. And Sony SAB’s Kaatelal & Sons is among the many TV shows that have changed their shooting locations. Here’s a look at Kaatelal & Sons' new shooting location.

Where is Kaatelal and Sons filmed?

The team of the daily soap Kaatelal & Sons is currently shooting in Valsad, Gujarat due to the restrictions imposed in Maharashtra. Actor Megha Chakraborty who essays the role of Garima Kaatelal took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her time in Valsad. Right from going sightseeing to chilling with her co-stars, the actor has been sharing it all. She recently shared a reel of herself along with her co-star Swati enacting a scene from a film. Megha donned a peach coloured top along with a loose pyjama. She also wrote, “Koi kuch bhi bole naam change mat karna @swatitararofficial VC : @sahilphull #garima #meghachakraborty #chanchal #kaatelalandsons”. Take a look at the post below.

Swati also shared a video of herself and her co-star having fun as they make a funny reel. They can be seen grooving to the beats of Sean Paul’s Temperature. All of them can be seen holding different props and making the video with full fun and energy. She also wrote, “Keeping the temprature high with DHARAMPAL ji away from family. #kaatelalandsons at its best”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from these videos, Megha went on to share another video where the cast members can be seen enjoying themselves with another reel. They can be seen dancing to the hook step of chhaiyaan chhaiyaan. One can also notice the hotel’s long corridor. Take a look at the post below.

Kaatelal and Sons, which premiered on Sony Sab on November 16, 2020, has slowly but steadily gained a loyal fan base. The Rohtak-set show revolves around a pair of twins who dare to be different and break the rules. The show airs Monday through Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Sab. If you miss the show at 7:30 pm on weekdays, you can always catch it the next day because the channel airs repeats.

Image: A still from the Kaatelal and Sons show

