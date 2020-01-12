Where Lizzie Mcguire Star Cast Is Now And What Are They Upto; Details Here

It’s been 15 years since Lizzie McGuire ended. It was a teen comedy about a girl and how she deals with everyday things in her life. The show had two seasons before it went off air, completely. Disney + thankfully, is bringing back the iconic show in our lives.

The show Lizzie Mcguire revival series will be featuring with most of the original stars. But have you wondered where the star cast has been all this while? Read ahead to know.

Where are the Lizzie Mcguire stars now?

Lizzie Mcguire – Hillary Duff

Hillary Duff was seen in many movies before she was asked picked up for the lead role of Lizzie Mcguire. She played the lead for 3 long years and the actor was soon offered many movies like The Cinderella Story, Raise Your Voice and The Perfect Man. The actor then moved to music and currently Hillary Duff is starring in Younger as Kelsey Peters.

She was the first one to be attached to the revival because the title would be incomplete without her. She will definitely play the lead role but this time all grown up with a perfect boyfriend.

Miranda Sanchez – Lalaine

Lalaine was seen opposite Hillary Duff as her best friend Miranda Sanchez. She began her acting career in many tv movies and was then cast for Lizzie Mcguire. She even dropped her album while acting in films simultaneously. She was last seen in Raymond & Lane and as of now, it is reported there are no confirmations from her if she would make a comeback to the show.

Gordo- Adam Lamberg

Gordo was one of Lizzie’s best friends on the show. Adam Lamberg played Lizzie Mcguire’s best friend for 3 long years and was seen in a few movies like When Do We Eat? and Beautiful Loser before he wrapped up his career as an actor.

He attended the University of California, Berkley and used to work for the Irish Arts Center in New York, as it is reported. A source revealed that the actor is ready to make a comeback to acting with the reprising series.

Jo Mcguire – Hallie Todd

Hallie Todd played Lizzie’s mother in the popular teen comedy series and was seen in brothers, Going places and Murder before that. It was reported that she would be seen in the Last Champion but eventually, she will be seen in the revival series as her mother.

Sam Mcguire- Robert Carradine

Robert Carradine played Lizzie’s father Sam Mcguire in Lizzie Mcguire. He was seen in many popular movies and continued working even after the show wrapped up. After Tooth and Nail, Sex and Breakfast and Justice he is ready to return as Lizzie’s dad.

