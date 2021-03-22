Who Is Alya Manasa? Here's All About The 'Raja Rani 2' Actor's Career And Personal Life

Alya Manasa is a Tamil actor who is known for playing the role of Semba in the show titled Raja Rani. After winning hearts as Semba, she was then roped in for several other outings. Recently, Alya surpassed 3 million followers on Instagram and launched her first album with her husband Sanjeev, under their own production banner, AILA productions. Read on to know Alya Manasa's biography and career graph details.

All about actor Alya Manasa

Alya has been a part of several music albums. On March 12, she shared a new poster and revealed that Sanjeev and she will feature in the song Kaathadi. The number is directed by Hari Mahadevan. "Very much excited about our new venture.

Need all your support." In March, Behindwoods honoured her with the Most Popular Actress Award on television. Alya penned a note and thanked fans who helped her to achieve this award. She remarked that she'll work harder to entertain the audience. She also thanked her husband for support and love. She expressed gratitude to Praveen and the whole cast and crew of Raja Rani 2.

Alya Manasa's family

In 2019, Alya Manasa and Sanjeev, who worked together in Raja Rani, tied the knot in a close-knit affair. In September, Sanjeev sharted a picture and wrote, "Yes we got married on papu’s birthday itself...we dint announce cus of some issues. it’s an official announcement now...need all your blessings." After their wedding festivities were over, they jetted off to the Maldives for a short getaway. On March 20, 2020, Alya shared a picture with a baby bump and announced that she is blessed with a baby girl. She confirmed that the baby and she were doing good.

Alya Manasa was also a judge on a dance reality show on Vijay TV. Meanwhile, Sanjeev garnered massive attention with his role in the movie, Kulir 100 degree. Alya was a part of Maanada Mayilada 10, a television series based on a dance competition. Kala Master looked after the show’s production and direction and was the only judge who appeared in all the episodes. Several other popular names from the industry like Kushboo Sundar, Simran, Rambha, Namitha, Mumtaj, Meena, Chandran, Sudha, among others were also a part of Maanada Mayilada. Alya has featured in several promotional videos and advertisements as well.