Who Is Himani Bundela? Know All About First Crorepati Of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is currently underway and the show has found its first Crorepati. Agra's Himani Bundela, a visually impaired woman became the first Crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Himani Bundela was given a chance to take home ₹7 Crore, but she couldn't answer the bonus question that was related to Dr. BR Ambedkar. Who is Himani Bundela? Read on to find out more about Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's first Crorepati.

Who is Himani Bundela?

Himani Bundela is a visually impaired, 25-year-old, hailing from the city of Agra. Bundela shared her story on Josh Talks after her incredible win on the popular quiz show. Himani shared that she started watching KBC at the age of nine and it was a dream to meet Amitabh Bachchan. The 25-year-old also narrated the incident that left her visually impaired at the age of 15. In the video, shared by Josh Talks on their Instagram, Himani said, "One day when I was going to coaching classes, I met with an accident. I suffered physical injuries but it affected my eyes too. When I went to the doctor, he informed my family tha6 my retina had been detached. The first 6 months of my life were terrible, my entire family was shocked."

She added that her first challenge started after she completed her 12th and was trying to pursue graduation. She said that colleges refused to give her admission because she was visually impaired. She said that she found a college that educated handicapped students and normal students together. That is when she knew that she wanted to represent the handicapped community.

Bundela said that ever since she was a young girl she used to gather her friends and play KBC. That's when her command over general knowledge began. Himani said that she was quite nervous when she was waiting to answer the 'fastest finger' as she was differently-abled. She said that she mustered up her courage and thought that she was here to make her family and handicap community proud. Himani Bundela plans to use the money she won she won on the show to open a coaching class where differently-abled and normal kids will study together. Take a look at Himani Bundela's video-sharing journey on KBC below.

Image: Himanshi Bundela and Sony TV's Instagram