Who Is New Rama In 'Swamini'? Here Is All You Need To Know About The New Actor

The makers of the much-loved Marathi show, Swamini have decided to take a leap in the storyline, post-shoot resumption and the new promo of the show features a grown-up Rama in the series. The makers have roped in actor Revati Lele to play the character of Rama. Here is everything you need to know about Revati Lele.

Who is new Rama in Swamini?

Revati Lele is all set to dip her toes into the Marathi television industry with the much-loved show, Swamini as an older Ramabai. If the reports are to be believed, Revati Lele has graduated in BSC, specialising in the subject of Zoology. The actor is reportedly in a relationship with Adish Vaidya, to which her Instagram handle is a proof.

The show, Swamini, is a historical drama that revolves around the pride of the Peshwa household, Ramabai Madhavrao Peshwe, who marries Madhavrao Peshwe and enters the Shaniwarwada as a betrothed couple. As per a report published online, Swamini is inspired by the 1980s Doordarshan show, Swami, which features actor Mrinal Dev-Kulkarni playing the lead role of Ramabai. The makers of the show heaped praises for showing Swamini’s characters different from the previous versions of Ramabai’s story.

Swamini Cast:

Besides Revati Lele, the show also features Aishwarya Narkar, Rugwedi Pradhan, Amol Baedeker, Sanika Banaraswale Joshi, Surabhi Bhave, Anushree Phadnis and Uma Hrishikesh in prominent roles. Recently, the makers of the show released a promo video, which features Revati Lele all dolled-up as Ramabai Peshwe. Take a look at the video shared:

Movies and shows crawl back to normalcy:

Actor Vidya Balan recently shot for an ad film and shared her experience in an interview with a news daily and revealed that the crew was well-equipped with PPE kits and social distancing guidelines were being followed. Actor Raveena Tandon, who recently shot for a commercial film at her home, spoke to a news organisation and revealed that the shoot was truly ‘atmanirbhar’ shoot for her, as she did her own hair and make-up. It was recently reported that the makers of the much-loved television show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have resumed shoot.

