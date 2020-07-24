China Responds To UK Envoy's Remarks On LAC & Hong Kong: 'No Need For Any Interference'

China on Friday responded to the remarks by the British High Commissioner to India after he said that Beijing's actions along the LAC are "concerning". Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said Sir Philip Barton's remarks regarding China were "rife with mistakes and false allegations".

'No need for third party interference'

Weidong said that the boundary issue between India and China is a bilateral one and both the countries have "wisdom and capability" to properly handle differences. "No need for third-party interference," he tweeted.

1/2 Noted remarks regarding #China by British High Commissioner to India, rife with mistakes & false allegations. Boundary question falls within bilateral scope b/t #China & #India. We have wisdom & capability to properly handle differences. No need for third party interference. — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) July 23, 2020

Responding to the British Envoy's comments on the South China Sea and Hong Kong, the Chinese Ambassador, indirectly referring to UK's ally America said the real challenges in the South China Sea come from powers outside the region stirring up territorial and maritime disputes and undermining regional peace and stability.

On Hong Kong affairs, Weidong said, "China's Hong Kong allows no foreign interference."

2/2 Real challenges in #SouthChinaSea come from powers outside the region stirring up territorial&maritime disputes & undermining regional peace&stability. On #HongKong affairs, #China's HK allows no foreign interference. — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) July 23, 2020

'We have a particular responsibility for Hong Kong'

The United Kingdom on Thursday welcomed efforts by India and China to de-escalate tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. "I would like to say that the progress we have seen in managing the tensions and the commitment the two special representatives made on boundary question on July 5 to disengage and de-escalate is welcome," the newly-appointed envoy said during an online media briefing.

READ | India imposes restrictions on public procurements from neigbouring countries, eye on China

READ | China calls UK citizenship route for Hong Kong residents violation of international law

However, Sir Barton also said that the Chinese actions in Hong Kong as well as along the LAC are "concerning". He further expressed concern over Chinese action in Hong Kong as well as cases of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. The UK, he said, is aware of the challenges presented by "some Chinese actions" and has been working with its close allies like the US to deal with them.

"We do not have a border with China but we do have particular responsibility for Hong Kong. The new national security law which China imposed is a very clear and serious violation of UK-China joint declaration," Sir Barton said. "We have also got great concerns around human rights abuses, in particular against the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang," he said. "Also, we've clear views on the South China Sea," he added.

READ | China accuses US of opening diplomatic bags twice without authorisation

READ | India has fantastic vaccine capability; Oxford's is a good candidate: UK High Commissioner

(With agency inputs)