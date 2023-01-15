Who Is Uorfi Javed? Know All About The New Queen Of Bold Fashion And Controversy

Uorfi Javed, formerly known as Urfi Javed, is an Indian television actor and a social media influencer. The 25-year-old is often pictured by paparazzi in bold and creative outfits, for which she even earns praise from Bollywood actors for being a 'fashion icon'.

Clearly, Uorfi is talked about a lot but some people have recently found out about her in wake of her fresh controversy and many still don't know everything about her. So, here's all you need to know about Uorfi Javed.

Family and education:

Uorfi Javed was born in a Muslim family in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on October 15, 1997. She did her schooling from City Montessori School, Lucknow. She graduated from Amity University, Lucknow in Mass Communication.

Controversies:

Recently, the fashionista got into a controversy as she was summoned by police after BJP leader Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against Uorfi for her outfits that apparently promote 'nudity' and 'vulgarity'. In 2022, she got into separate online spats with TV actress Chahatt Khanna and author Chetan Bhagat. Both controversies took social media by storm and made headlines.

In December 2022, it was reported by various media outlets that Uorfi was detained in Dubai for filming while wearing provocative clothing in a public area, which is against the law in the UAE. It was later clarified by the actress that the police had come on the set because of a logistics issue. She also added that the matter had nothing to do with her clothes. Her shoot had resumed the next day.

TV career and films:

Uorfi has been part of many Indian daily soaps. In 2016, Uorfi appeared in Sony's 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania' as 'Avni Pant'. From 2016 to 2017, she played Chhaya in the Star Plus show 'Chandra Nandini'. Then, she portrayed 'Aarti' in Star Plus's 'Meri Durga'.

In 2018, she played 'Kamini Joshi' in SAB TV's 'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie', 'Bella Kapoor' in Colors TV's 'Bepannaah', 'Piyali' in Star Bharat's 'Jiji Maa' and 'Nandini' in &TV's 'Daayan'.

In 2020, she joined the cast of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' as 'Shivani Bhatia'. Next, she played 'Tanisha Chakraborty' in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

In 2021, she participated in Voot's reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' where she finished at the 13th place.

In December 2022, she participated in MTV India's reality show MTV 'Splitsvilla X4' as a guest contestant and mischief maker.

Personal life:

Uorfi started dating her 'Meri Durga' co-actor Paras Kalnawat in 2017. The actor plays Samar in the hit TV serial 'Anupamaa'. The couple called off their relationship in 2018.

(Image: Instagram)

Did Uorfi change her name?

In 2022, she announced on social media that she is changing her from Urfi to Uorfi, and suggested that she be referred to by her new spelling. Although pronounced the same, the change in spelling was based on the advice of a numerologist.

