Why Did Avneet Kaur Leave 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga?', Actor Reveals Details

Avneet Kaur recently talked about leaving Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga on an Instagram live session. She also talked about working with co-star Siddharth Nigam again and how she would miss being a part of the show. Read ahead to know what the actor exactly said.

Also Read | Avneet Kaur clears her 12th boards, exclaims she "did not expect to get this percentage"

Why did Avneet Kaur leave Aladdin?

Avneet Kaur started off her live Instagram video by addressing her looks and other things. She finally came to the topic of the show after 6 minutes when a fan asked her about her presence in the show - Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Avneet said that she would truly miss being a part of the show as she had portrayed the role of Yasmine for a very long time.

Also Read | Avneet Kaur's fans cannot stop gushing over her new look, see pictures

Avneet then explained that she would also miss her co-star Siddharth Nigam and promised to work with him again soon. Avneet went on to mention that people must be positive and look out for her new projects instead of being sad about her leaving. Siddharth also mentioned that he would miss Avneet in an interview with a media portal.

Also Read | Siddharth Nigam pens farewell note to 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga' co-star Avneet Kaur

Avneet had also given an interview with a media portal where she talked a bit about leaving the show. Avneet had mentioned that she had decided to quit the show due to the pandemic. The actor talked about how she had suffered from dengue last year but had resumed work despite her Immunity being low. She explained how she was really stressed at the same point as she had her board exams as well then.

Also Read | Avneet Kaur leaves fantasy show 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga'; Bids adieu

Finally, the actor revealed that she felt really weak due to the stress and her immunity, and decided to quit the show for all the reasons combined. Avneet also mentioned she was sad but said it was the best decision for her and even her parents agreed. Health comes first, mentioned the actor.

Avneet had also posted a picture on July 1 where she talked about leaving the show. The actor wrote - Bidding adieu to a part of my life. Yasmine is extremely close to my heart, a character which started with a warrior princess much against the fairy tale. I learnt so much portraying Yasmine, from horse ridding to doing my own stunts. I got to be a princess in literal sense. Thank you to each and everyone for making this journey super special with all of your love and support. Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Avneet Kaur's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.