Why Ekta Kapoor's 'Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki' Failed With The Viewers?

Ekta Kapoor took up the task of retelling the popular mythology Mahabharat through her serial titled Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki.

From 1988 to 1990, an entire generation spent its time watching BR Chopra popular rendition of Mahabharat on Doordarshan. It was a big moment in Indian TV history as millions grew up watching the show. It created millions of memories for all the viewers who watched it. Ekta Kapoor's version of Mahabharat failed to live up to the audience's expectations and here are a few reasons for it.

Why Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki failed?

Unconvincing Characters

The show turned out to be a classic case of the main act failing to live up to its interesting teasers. It seemed like Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki simply reduced Shakuni to an adult with a case of bad teeth. The show also changed Draupadi into a shrieking Banshee. The producer also received flak for her Draupadi having a tattoo on her shoulder. On the other hand, another strong character from the show Bhishma Pitamaha also failed to impress the audience as much as Mukesh Khanna in the original one had.

Costumes

The costumes of Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki did not give the vibe of the era that the audience was used to. The costumes showed more of toned bodies which many viewers felt was unnecessary. The costumes by Manish Malhotra looked like Greek drama to viewers. It was also changed to bring about a more traditional look but it did not still strike a chord.

Story-line and presentation

The first episode of Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki showed the cheerharan of Draupadi, which shocked the audience. In an interview with a news agency back then Ekta Kapoor admitted to using the scene to grab attention. Ekta said that they wanted to shock the audience, a move that backfired.

The visual appeal of the show lacked authenticity while many viewers felt that the ambitious project was not well researched to be presented. The show is regarded as one of the worst shows ever made in the history of Indian television. It went off air just 4 months due to low TRPs and extreme negative reviews

