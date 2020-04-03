Ekta Kapoor To Renounce A Year's Salary Of Rs 2.5 Cr To Aid Workers At Balaji Telefilms

Popular TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor has pledged to forsake Rs 2.5 crore, her annual salary as head of Balaji Telefilms, for the workers of her production house who are likely to face losses in the face of the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak. She took to her social media account and posted a note announcing her contribution by stating that it is her responsibility to ensure that the freelancers and daily wage workers at Balaji Telefilms do not suffer in this crisis.

Her generous act has been lauded by many of her friends from the film industry as well as the Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani who is also her close friend. Many Bollywood celebrities have contributed to the relief funds set up by various organizations for the daily wage workers in the film industry and otherwise. With the film industry shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, a lot of the workers and technicians whose livelihoods depended on their daily activities have had to suffer major losses due to the lockdown.

Coronavirus pandemic

Globally, the number of deaths due to novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection has crossed 55,000 mark with more than 10.41 lakh confirmed cases until now. The deadly virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan in China, has claimed more lives in Italy than in China with the country's toll nearing 13,920 as on Friday, April 3.

Meanwhile, as on date, the dangerous virus has claimed more than 60 lives in India whereas 162 people have been cured of the novel coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed cases in the country has crossed 2300 and has been rising at an alarming rate.

