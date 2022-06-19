Last Updated:

Will Rakhi Vijan Play Disha Vakani's Dayaben In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'? Read

Rakhi Vijan recently reacted to reports of replacing Disha Vakani as Dayaben in the popular Television show, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

One of the most-viewed comedy shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, centres around the life of Gokuldham society members and the new challenges they face in their everyday lives. Not only did the show gained a tremendous amount of fan base but its characters like Dayaben, Jetha Lal, Babita, Taarak Mehta, Tapu, Champak Lal and more have become immortal in the hearts of its fans resulting in its successful running for almost 14 years. 

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi announced that the character of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will make a comeback in the show, but he couldn't confirm the comeback of Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben.

Disha took a break from the show in 2018 and since then fans are eagerly waiting for her return to the daily soap, but recently, there were reports that the popular character of Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani, will be replaced by Rakhi Vijan and now, the latter has reacted to the same. 

Rakhi Vijan reacts to reports of replacing Disha Vakani as Dayaben

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Rakhi Vijan clarified that it's 'shocking' to hear such reports as she has not been approached by the producers or the channel. Sharing a picture of Disha Vakani, in which she could be seen doing her signature 'Hey Maa Maataji', and herself, she wrote, "hello every1..this news is a rumour..which shocks me. I haven't been approached by the producers or the channel.."

Soon after she shared the post, fans started commenting as one wrote, "Why not ?! You will be awesome bcz you are awesome. But still thank you for the clarification," another netizen commented, "Ok but this you are a good character for Daya ben," an Instagram user also wrote, "Ohh No Please Do It If they Approach You," a fan commented, "Please come we will be happy to see you in tmkoc" and others also dropped positive comments to the post.

More about Rakhi Vijan

Rakhi Vijan is known for her roles in  Dekh Bhai Dekh, Banegi Apni Baat, Naagin 4 and more. The 43-year-old was earlier also a part of Bollywood movies like Golmaal Returns and she also participated in Bigg Boss 2.

