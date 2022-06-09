Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and highest-rated comedy series on television. The show centres around the life of Gokuldham society members and the new challenges that they face in their everyday lives. Over the years, the fan base of the show has grown and its characters have become immortal in the hearts of its fans resulting in its successful running for almost 14 years.

In this span of 14 years, many characters from the much-loved serial have been changed or replaced several times. However, Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben's character was never replaced from the show ever since she took a break from the show. Recently, a new promo of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah hinted at Dayaben's return to the sitcom.

Daya to make a comeback on TMKOC

Disha Vakani's comic timing and unique expressions as Dayaben clicked quite well with the audience, making Daya an iconic character on Indian television. Disha took a break from the show in 2018 and since then fans are eagerly waiting for her return to the daily soap.

Recently, a new promo released by the official Instagram handle of TMKOC hinted at the possibility of Daya's return to the show. In the video, Sundar aka Mayur Vakani is seen talking on the phone with his brother-in-law Jethalal where he confirms that his sister, Dayaben will soon be coming back to the Gokuldham society. However, the face of Daya ben is not revealed in the promo which indicates that there are chances of Disha Vakani being replaced as Daya with some other new actor.

Fans' reaction to Daya Ben's return on TMKOC

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement. One of the users wrote, "New Daya or disha vakani let's see what happens??? Bt very excited to see Daya bhabhi" while another wrote, "Can't wait now to see the daya 🙌".

