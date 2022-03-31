Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar Moment Gets 'Crime Patrol' Twist; Anup Soni & Others In Splits

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock over a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith led to cheeky tweets and memes galore. Netizens even went creative over it, editing different kinds of videos around it, be it a slow-motion version, one where the former walks past the latter, and more. Indian netizens too seemed to be having fun at the duo's expense.

One such edited video had a reference to the serial Crime Patrol. The host of the show, Anup Soni too was impressed with the creativity.

Anup Soni impressed by Crime Patrol-themed Will- Smith vs Chris Rock moment

Will Smith has been attracting flak for losing his cool and venting it out physically after Chris Rock's quipped 'Gi Jane 2' to refer to the former's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness due to alopecia.

He could have avoided the attack had he heard Anup Soni's advice, as per the netizens. The episodes of Crime Patrol are famous, apart from the portrayal of real-life crime incidents, for Anup Soni's words of caution for the audiences.

In a Twitter video, one could see Will Smith's infamous slap on Chris Rock, after which one of Anup's clips from the series played. The host says, "'Aise haalat me behtar ye hi hai ki insaan satark hokar, apne jazbaat ko kaaboo me rakhkar apne kadam peeche hataye aur apni zindagi ko ek nayi disha me modne ki koshish kare, sahi wakt, sahi kadam, satark rahe' to urge viewers to keep one's anger in control, take a step back even if one feels like taking such a step and take life into a new direction with it.

Anup quipped, 'I knew this will happen...'

I knew this will happen... pic.twitter.com/KwsplFiMMf — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) March 30, 2022

The post left netizens in splits and even actors like Vikaas Kalantri, Nikita Dutta and Anjana Sukhani laughed out over it.

Fun-filled reactions to Oscars spat

The Batman star Zoe Kravitz shared a photo from the red carpet of the Oscars, and highlighted her dress, before stating that it was at the award show where they were 'apparently assaulting people on stage now."

Popular Oscar host of previous years, Billy Crystal, after his rehearsal of a Broadway show, joked, "We got through the show and no one got slapped. Unbelievable."