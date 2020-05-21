World Goth Day 2020: Television Shows That Introduced Us To The Goth Subculture

World Goth Day is a single day every year that’s set aside by the alt-communities to celebrate gothic subcultures. Goth typically involves elements of darkness, death, resurrections. The day is seen as an opportunity to celebrate it, embrace it, and make its presence known to the rest of the world. There are types in this subculture. These are cyber-goth, traditional goth, and vampire goth.

Also read: Shruti Haasan Can Rock Any Avatar Right From Gothic To Ethnic, Here's Proof

Several shows like south park, the original Addams family and various anime shed light into the culture, giving us an idea of what goth is. Let’s take a look at the shows that introduced us to the goth subculture. These shows can be watched to in commemoration of the day.

Also reaD: Parineeti Chopra's Stunning Black Gothic Outfits Will Leave You In Awe

South Park

South Park is popular for its offbeat entertainment. The story revolves around four friends, who live in South Park and set out on various adventures. The show has various gothic elements and also provides a deeper understanding of the subculture.

The New Addams Family

The New Addams Family is a remake of the original that aired in the 1960s. The New Addams Family, which aired from 1997 to 1998, helped introduce the goth scene. Sure, the 2019 animated film was a big hit but the original 1997 television show was popular for its spooky setting and peculiar characters.

Beetlejuice

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice helped introduce the goth style. It created accessibility to goth which was not popular prior to the film. The portrayal of a goth teenager gave the people a taste of what goth subculture is. This includes everything from the style, fashion to attitude. The character is played by Winona Ryder, who also appears in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Hellsing Ultimate

Hellsing Ultimate is Adapted from a manga written by Kouta Hirano. The story follows the adventures of the Hellsing Organisation that is responsible for protecting England against dark supernatural forces. There are several gothic elements such as the vampire who has been created by Van Hellsing himself. The colour palette of the show is dark and the show includes a moderate amount of violence.

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood is a remake of the original. It tells the dark tale of two brothers who try to harvest the power of alchemy to revive their dead mother. Unfortunately, things don’t go as planned and the two brothers end up paying the price for performing the forbidden act. Alchemy itself is another theme of gothic lit. Despite the show being lighthearted, it explores dark and tragic themes.

All images are screenshots of the shows

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.