Parineeti Chopra's Stunning Black Gothic Outfits Will Leave You In Awe

Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra is considered to be one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Check out some of her most stylish black outfits.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood. She began her career in Bollywood with the film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Parineeti initially aspired to pursue a career in investment banking and also obtained a triple honors degree in business, finance, and economics. The actress first joined Yash Raj Films as a public relations consultant and later grabbed a role in the film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

Parineeti is also known for her roles in other successful films like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and others. The actor has faced some ups and downs in her filming career but she has remained headstrong. Listed below are Parineeti Chopra's photos where she appears in black gothic outfits:

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram: Best black outfits

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

