Yami Gautam Has Worked With Several Small-screen Actors Including Gaurav Khanna; See List

Indian actor Yami Gautam came to the spotlight after a few Fair & Lovely commercials. Before appearing on the big screen, Yami has worked in several television shows. The actor made her television debut with Chand Ke Paar Chalo which aired on NDTV Imagine. Yami Gautam's TV shows also include Imagine TV's Raajkumar Aaryyan and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam on Colors TV. The actor has worked with several small-screen stars in her career. Here's a list.

Gaurav Khanna

Yami Gautam played a notable role in Colors TV's Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kum opposite actor Gaurav Khanna. Gaurav played the role of Abeer who belongs to a Brahmin family living in Lucknow. He falls in love with a girl named Leher played by Yami who is from a different caste. The couple goes through several problems to unite because of their family rivalries. The show premiered on December 28, 2009. Gaurav made his debut with Bhabhi in 2006 and then played a notable role in Kumkum. The actor played his first lead role in Meri Doli Tere Angana in 2007.

Aniruddh Dave

Aniruddh Dave co-starred Yami Gautam in the show Raajkumar Aaryyan. The series became one of the top-ranking shows on the channel, with Aniruddh Dave, in the role of Raajkumar Aaryyan, the prince of Sonarngarh. The prince was in love with the princess of Pratapgarh, Rajkumari Bhairvi played by Yami Gautam. The show premiered on January 23, 2008.

Aham Sharma

Aham Sharma and Yami Gautam both made their television debut with NDTV Imagine's Chaand Ke Paar Chalo. Aham played the role of Rehaan while Yami played the role of Sana. The third lead role of Anisa was played by Zalak Thakker. The plot of the show revolved around Rehaan, Sana, and Anisa. Rehaan who returns from London goes to the same college where Sana and Anisa are studying. Sana has been waiting for Rehaan since her childhood but Anisa, the happy-go-lucky girl falls for Rehaan too. Rehaan soon realises that he has always loved Sana and tries to win her heart. The show premiered on September 29, 2008.

