Yeh Hai Chahatein 1 April 2021 Full Episode; Preesha And Mishka's New Plan To Trap Kabir

The popular television show Yeh Hai Chahatein is getting more interesting as Preesha and Mishka team-up. Mishka calls Kabir to meet her in her bathroom when Preesha brings the family members to catch Kabir. Here are the written updates of Yeh Hai Chahatein 1 April 2021 full episode.

Preesha and Mishka's new plan in Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode

Preesha and Mishka take Sharda to her room. Mishka asks Preesha to do something as their plan failed. Mishka complains about Kabir when Preesha asks Mishka to seduce Kabir. Preesha asks Mishka to call Kabir to her room so that Preesha can bring everyone to catch Kabir. Preesha and Mishka go back to the Holi party. Saransh looks for Preesha after seeing Rudra and Sonia dance together. Saransh takes Preesha to make her dance with Rudra. Rudra gets down on his knees to ask Preesha for a dance. Rudra and Preesha dance together and share a romantic moment as they dance alone in their imagination.

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 1 April written update, Preesha tells Mishka she will throw her in a tub of water and asks her to seduce Kabir. Kabir falls into Mishka's trap and then goes to Mishka and says that she will catch a cold. Mishka asks Kabir if she can colour him to which Kabir agrees. Ahan sees Kabir and Mishka together and thinks that he is flirting with her sister. Kabir colours Mishka when Ahana stops Mishka. Ahana asks Mishka to change as Mishka gets completely drenched. Ahana asks Mishka to go inside. Mishka acts of falling on Kabir and asks him to come to his room's bathroom. When Ahana starts talking to Kabir, Preesha interrupts and takes Ahana to dance.

Kabir acts strange

Preesha sees Kabir going towards Mishka. Preesha calls Mishka to inform her about Kabir. Preesha warns Mishka to be careful. Mishka sets her phone in Kabir's bathroom to record everything. Preesha goes to bring Rudra. Kabir knocks on Mishka when she calls him inside. Kabir asks Mishka why she has not changed yet. Mishka replies that she was waiting for Kabir. On the other hand, Sulochana asks Rudra if he has seen Kabir. Rudra says Kabir might have gone inside. Ahana suggests checking if he is in the house. Kabir acts being worried as Mishka flirts with him. Preesha thinks why Kabir is acting like this and asks Kabir about his behaviour. Kabir asks Preesha about her behaviour when Ahana knocks on them. Ahana asks Kabir why he was in the bathroom with Mishka. Kabir replies that Mishka has called Kabir in the bathroom. Ahana says that Mishka cannot do such a thing. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein 1 April full episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

