Yeh Hai Chahatein 25 May 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Sonia Lies In The Courtroom

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 25 May full episode Saransh denies living with Preesha and Rudra. While Saransh creates a fuss to reach the court, Sonia claims Rudra has asked for payback from her. Here's the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 25 May 2021 full episode.

Mishka claims Preesha is not a good mother

Kabir and Mishka's lawyer asks Mishka to come to the witness box. Mishka tells the court how Preesha left Saransh to wander on the streets after a party. She also tells how Saransh told Preesha that he hates her. Mishka says Preesha started neglecting Saransh once Sunny arrived. She describes who Sunny is and calls him Rudra's illegitimate child. When Yuvraj objects in between, the judge asks him to sit and let their competitors put their point.

Saransh heads towards the court

Saransh asks for lifts on the road to reach the court. Sulochana and Sunny watched him from their car. When Saransh finally receives a lift, Sulochana asks him to come with her. She then takes Saransh and Sunny to the court. In the courtroom, Yuvraj says Preesha and Rudra have taken good care of Sunny. Kabir's lawyer calls the manager of the adoption centre.

The manager comes to the witness box and says that Sunny wanted her to give away to some other parents. The manager calls Preesha and Rudra irresponsible parents. Sharda receives a call from Sulochana. Sulochana informs Sharda that she is bringing Saransh to the court. Sharda asks Sulochana to take Saransh back to the resort. Sulochana says she has to bring Saransh to the court.

Sonia lies in the courtroom

Kabir's lawyer claims Yuvraj and Preesha are not a good couple. She calls Sonia to the witness box. Sonia says she is grateful that Rudra brought her home. She then says Rudra gradually tried to get closer to her. Sonia claims she had to sleep with Rudra to repay him. Rudra and Preesha stand and start yelling at Sonia. The judge gives the last warning to Rudra and Preesha. Yuvraj asks Sonia if she has proof of what she is saying. Sonia shows some photos of Rudra and her.

When Sonia claims Rudra has cheated on Preesha, Yuvraj asks the judge to question Sonia. However, the judge does not allow Yuvraj to question Sonia. Yuvraj then asks Mishka to come to the witness box. Yuvraj tells the court that Mishka is already pregnant, and Kabir has agreed to marry her only because he cares for her. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

