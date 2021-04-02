'Yeh Hai Chahatein' April 2, 2021 Full Episode: Preesha Comes To Know That Kabir Can Walk

Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode shows that Mishka and Preesha's plan has failed. Rudra hears Presha and Mishka talking about their plan and asks Preesha to go to her parents' place. Here are the written updates for Yeh Hai Chahatein 2 April 2021 full episode.

Kabir and Sulochana succeed again

Kabir acts innocent when Ahana slaps Mishka. Sulochana and Kabir stop Ahana and say that Kabir is innocent. Sulochana then praises Ahana and asks Mishka not to repeat the mistake. Ahana asks Mishka to go. Preesha apologises to Mishka, who requests her to not apologise and says their plan failed. Rudra hears Mishka and Preesha and takes Preesha to their room. On the other hand, Sulochana asks Ahana to go downstairs when Ahana shouts at her. Ahana leaves and Kabir thanks Sulochana. Sulochana tells him that she heard Preesha talking to Mishka on phone and therefore warned Kabir. She asks him to go to meet Mishka and act innocent.

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 2 April full episode, Rudra shouts at Preesha for planning against Kabir. Rudra asks Preesha not to make him choose between Sulochana, Kabir and Preesha. Rudra asks her to go to her parents' house for a few days. Preesha thinks she will have to stay as she cannot leave Rudra alone. She refuses to leave and apologises to Rudra. She says she will accept Kabir and Sulochana.

Preesha is suspicious

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 2 April written update, Sulochana asks Kabir to bring her liquor. On the other hand, Preesha decorates their bedroom for Rudra. She again apologises to him. Rudra asks her to smile and says that they should celebrate, thus going out to bring champagne from the hall. Preesha says she would go to bring the champagne. As Preesha takes out the bottle from the cupboard, she receives a call from the hospital. Kabir sees the cupboard open and takes out a bottle. Kabir then goes to bring water and meets Preesha. Preesha asks Kabir why he is in the hall when he says he came to take water. Preesha then thinks there was a bottle missing from the cupboard. She then sees a footprint on Rangoli and understands Kabir can walk. She then thinks she cannot tell Rudra anything.

The next day, Sulochana asks everyone to fix a date for Kabir and Ahana's marriage. Sharda says it would be difficult to organise everything when Rudra says he would take care of everything. Preesha thinks she cannot let Ahana marry Kabir. She goes to Sulochana and Kabir's room and sees Kabir's shoes. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

