'Yeh Hai Chahatein' April 8, 2021 Full Episode: Mahima Successfully Kidnaps Rudra

The television show Yeh Hai Chahatein took a turn when Mahima plans to kidnap Rudra. Mahima successfully kidnaps Rudra and then demands Saransh from Preesha. Here are the written updates for Yeh Hai Chahatein 8 April 2021 full episode.

Mahima's new plan in Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode

Mahima asks Jerry to kidnap Rudra from CC and says Jerry would get Rs. 10crores instead of Rs. 50 lacs. Jerry agrees with Mahima and, as per her plan, helps Mahima and Maria escape the jail. Mahima says she would explain the plan when they will get out of the jail. Back in the present, Mahima says she and Maria needs to change their clothes and then commence their plan.

Preesha reaches the turn of GP Road to meet the kidnapper. She receives a call from the police. The police inspector says his team is also present where Preesha is standing. Mahima and Maria wait in a car when Maria asks Mahima about her plan. Mahima tells her they are waiting for Mahima's people to kidnap Rudra. Mahima points at some rocks and says Rudra's car would stop before them. As the plan executes along with Mahima's description, she says Jerry would come out from the car. Moments later, Mahima's people would come, hit Jerry, and kidnap Rudraksh. Mahima's people beat other kidnappers and take Rudra. When Maria tries to go towards Jerry, Mahima stops her.

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 8 april written update, the police inspector calls Preesha and says no kidnapper takes this long to collect money. Preesha says she would wait for some more time. CC beats Jerry and other kidnappers as they lost Rudra. Jerry says as Mahima had asked her. He says someone might have already known the plan when CC says he knows who had betrayed him. At home, Kabir worries about his plan when Sulocchana calms him down. Kabir receives a call from CC when CC claims Kabir had betrayed him. Kabir, on the other hand, says he has been worried. CC tells Kabir Rudra got kidnapped and claims Kabir had taken Rudra. Kabir and CC fights and then understands someone had kidnapped Rudra. Kabir then tells Sulochana and Ahana that someone else kidnapped Rudra. Ahana laughs at Kabir and Sulochana. Kabir asks Ahana if she had kidnapped Rudra when Ahana says she would never do such a cheap thing.

Mahima demands Saransh from Preesha

Rudra trembles with fear. Mahima thinks about Preesha and says she is back with her plan. Preesha reaches home when Sharda asks her about Rudra. Preesha tells them the kidnapers bailed at her and cries. Preesha receives a call from Maria. When Preesha asks what would it take to get Rudra back when Maria says she wants Saransh along with the money. Everyone asks Preesha about the kidnapper's call when Preesha does not tell them about their actual demand. Preesha thinks Mahima might be behind all this. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein 8 April full episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo Image Source: Still from the show