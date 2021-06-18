'Yeh Hai Chahatein' June 17 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Rudra Is Heartbroken

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 17 June full episode, Rudra gets heartbroken. While Preesha tells Rudra she has moved on, Rudra extends his stay in Goa. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein June 17 2021 full episode.

Preesha tells Rudra she has moved on

Rudra and Preesha perform an intimate dance. They then change partners with Armaan and Devika. Preesha leaves the dance floor as the dance ends. Rudra takes Preesha to the men's washroom to ask her if she has forgotten him. Rudra asks her if she has moved on in her life. Preesha yells at Rudra and says she has moved on in her life. Preesha then questions Rudra about Devika when Rudra tells her that he has come to see if her sister-in-law is Preesha. He tells Preesha how his phone got exchanged with Devika and he heard her voice. Preesha understands that Rudra does not have any feelings for Devika. She then accuses Rudra of blaming her for Saransh's death. Preesha further tells Rudra that he never trusted her and Armaan trusts her blindly. Preesha leaves Rudra in regret.

Armaan asks Preesha what she was doing in the men's washroom. She tells Armaan that she had come to check the washbasin of the washroom. Preesha locks Rudra in the washroom. Anvi helps Rudra come out from the washroom. At the party, Rudra plays with Anvi when Devika comes to talk to Preesha. Devika talks about Rudra and Anvi to Preesha. Devika tells Preesha she is planning to confess her feelings before Rudra. Preesha asks Devika not to confess her feelings and asks her to think about it more.

Rudra extends his stay in Goa

Anvi introduces Rudra to Preesha. Preesha takes Anvi to put her to sleep. Anvi insists Preesha and Armaan sleep with her. Rudra says to Devika that he has something to tell her. Devika then comes to Preesha to tell her how Rudra told her that he likes her. Devika then tells Preesha how she also expressed her feelings before Rudra and he decided to extend his stay in Goa. Preesha gets worried after hearing about Rudra's decision. Preesha then learns about Sharda's health. Preesha thinks she needs to talk to Rudra.

Vasudha goes to talk to Rudra. Rudra complains about Preesha in front of Vasudha. Vasudha asks Rudra to keep his and Preesha's past a secret from Armaan and Devika. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

