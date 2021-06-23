Yeh Hai Chahatein June 22 2021 Full Episode: Family Questions Rudra's Love For Devika

Yeh Hai Chahatein June 22 2021 full episode begins with Rudra taking Sulochana to show her the Khurana house and telling her that he finally bought it back. When she asks him how he did it, he reveals all the details of his mortgage, royalties, etc and states that they can use half of the house. Meanwhile, Armaan and Chachaji plan to get Devika’s wedding date when Devika enters.

As Chachaji and Devika talk to each other, Preesha enters the room recalling her confrontation with Rudra. Rudra and Sulochana then arrive and feel happy to see Devika. Even Chachaji greets them to which Rudra reveals that he bought his house again. As Armaan and Preesha talk about Devika, she enters the room and asks them to come outside. As Devika introduces Armaan and others to Sulochana, she reveals that she knows all of them.

As they all chat with each other, the pandit arrives and looks for an auspicious day for the wedding and engagement. Preesha gets shocked as to how will everyone prepare for the wedding in a week to which Rudra says that he cannot stay far from Devika anymore. The pandit then reveals that the engagement date is for today and Rudra tells everyone not to delay it anymore. Preesha then walks away and Armaan follows her asking what the problem is. She then suspects Rudra of marrying Devika for her money.

Preesha then continues that Rudra is a hotel manager and will not be able to take care of Devika. As Preesha and Armaan talk to each other, Sulochana hears it and leaves frowning. Armaan then tries to handle Sulochana while Devika tells Preesha that whatever she is doing is not right. Sulochana then states that if they think that Rudra is marrying Devika for money, then he will not marry her.

Rudra then assures Preesha and everyone else in the family that he can even give in writing that he will not take a penny from them at the wedding. Preesha then agrees to it and says that she does not have any problem. The family then gathers together and Preesha performs Devika and Rudra’s engagement ceremony.

