Yeh Hai Chahatein June 9 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Rudra Saves Devika From Harman

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 9 June full episode, Rudra saves Devika from her friend. While Devika yells at Rudra, Preesha asks her to apologise to him. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein June 9 2021 full episode.

Armaan admits that he loves Preesha

Armaan brings a puppy for Anvi. Armaan recalls how Preesha told him about Anvi's demand. Preesha convinced Armaan to bring a pet for Anvi. Back to reality, when Anvi thanks Armaan for the pet, Armaan asks her to thank Preesha. Preesha tells Anvi how to take care of the puppy. Devika goes to meet her friend Harman when Rudra hands her the bill for the hotel. When Devika yells at Rudra, Rudra asks her to pay the bills in time.

Vasudha asks Preesha about how she met Armaan. Preesha tells Vasudha how Armaan saved Preesha from falling off a cliff. She tells Vasudha how Anvi needed some care from a mother and she offered to help. Armaan's uncle talks to him about his relationship with Preesha. He suggests Armaan marry Preesha as he sees love for Preesha in Armaan's eyes. Armaan tells his uncle that he loves Preesha, however, Preesha does not have any feelings for him. On the other hand, Vasudha asks Preesha to marry Armaan when she says she cannot fall in love again.

Rudra saves Devika from her friend

Devika parties with Harman in a bar. Harman adds a sedative to her drink. He gives the drink to Devika to make her unconscious. As Devika starts feeling dizzy, he takes her to his room. When Harman tries to force himself on Devika, Rudra stops him. Rudra beats Harman and then helps Devika to her room. Rudra waits in Devika's room as she falls asleep. The next morning, Devika wakes up and throws a pillow at Rudra. She starts yelling at Rudra for sleeping in her room. Rudra yells at Devika and asks her to recall how he saved her from her friend. Rudra shouts at Devika when Devika thanks her. She tells Rudra that Harman brought her a drink.

Preesha and Armaan go to Anvi's room and find out that Anvi's puppy made a mess of her room. Preesha tells Anvi how to handle a dog. She then receives a video call from Devika. Preesha asks Devika if something was wrong when Devika tells her about Rudra. Preesha suggests Devika apologise to Rudra. Devika agrees with Preesha. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.