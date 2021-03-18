'Yeh Hai Chahatein' March 17 Full Episode: Sulochana Plots Against Preesha

Yeh Hai Chahatein takes a new turn in its latest episode. While Kabir is leaving for his first day at work, Preesha finds liquor bottles in Sulochana's room. Here is the written update of Yeh Hai Chahatein March 17, 2021 full episode.

Rudraksha and Preesha have a romantic moment

After Preesha tells Rudraksh about seeing Sulochana in a lounge, Rudraksh says that how is it possible since Sulochana was at home. Preesha then says that when she checked it was not Sulochana to which Rudraksh asks her to relax for some time. Rudraksh and Preesha have a romantic moment where Rudraksh tries to calm her down and then hugs her.

Preesha finds liquor bottles

As Sulochana leaves for the temple and Kabir goes to work, Preesha checks Sulochana's room. While searching the cupboard in the room, Preesha finds liquor bottles in Sulochana's room. Sulochana enters the room when Preesha asks her where did the bottles come from. Sulochana says that she does not know whose bottles those are. After Preesha leaves the room, Sulochana calls Kabir to warn him about Preesha.

Ahana is furious

In Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode, Ahana while working finds her laptop missing. When she comes to know that her laptop is with Rudraksh, she yells at him for taking it without permission. Rudraksh says that he gave the laptop to Kabir since he did not have one. Kabir then gives Ahana's laptop back to her in which some of her personal photos are open. Furious Ahana then shouts at Kabir to which he says that he did not open those photos.

Sulochana's plan

Later in Yeh Hai Chahatein 17 march written update, Sulochana mixes medicines with sweets and goes on to distribute them in the family. She especially gives the sweets to Preesha who immediately goes to puke after having them. Sulochana then calls Sharda to see Preesha vomit and spread the word that she is pregnant. Sharda then says that they should first confirm it with Preesha and let Preesha first inform Rudraksh. Sulochana, whose plan gets failed, needs to think of some other plan to get back to Preesha.

Sulochana sees Saransh going towards Preesha and stops him. She then tells him that Preesha is going to have a baby. Saransh who is still happy cheers with excitement. Sulochana then says that since Preesha is going to have her own baby, she would love only her child and not Saransh. Saransh starts crying and fighting that Preesha loves him the most. Sulochana tells Saransh that Preesha will only love her real child and not Saransh. Sulochana then takes Saransh to his room and asks him to clean it before Preesha sees it. Sulochana takes a skateboard from Saransh's room and put it on the floor for Preesha to fall. Yeh Hai Chahatein 17 march full episode is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

