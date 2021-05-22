'Yeh Hai Chahatein' May 22, 2021 Full Episode: Kabir Demands For Sarshan's Custody

The recent episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein started with Sulochana and Mishka partying, while the former appreciates Mishka’s plan. The episode then goes into a flashback where Mishka approaches Yuvraj and Kabir, to inform them that Preesha gives vitamin C pills to both Sarshan and Sunny, which if she is able to switch with sleeping pills, they can prove that Preesha is a careless mother and the flashback ends. Read further and have a look at the Yeh Hai Chahatein 22 May 2021 full episode Written Update.

Followed by the flashback, Kabir informs them that he has also prompted the doctor against Prisha and Rudra. After which he will also make a police complaint, where he will be the witness against them. All of these plans make Yuvraj happy and he claims that they should now go to court as they have enough evidence against Prisha and Rudra.

In the next scene, Sharda and Amma make a suggestion to Rudra, that they should go for a picnic when Sulochana enters and says that she is ready as well. A notice then arrives, addressed to Rudra wherein Kabir has requested for Sarshan’s custody and he is angered. Prisha also sees the notice and is in shock, while she also informs Sharda and Amma about Kabir’s plans.

Rudra then visits Kabir and confronts him about the notice and raises his hand on Kabir, but Mishka pushes him away and says that she will make sure to get Sarshan’s custody as Prisha is a careless mother. This further provokes Rudra who raises his hand on Mishka, however, he is stopped by Kabir. The latter warns Rudra to not misbehave with Mishka as the consequences won’t be good.

Rudra then questions Kabir about what he will do and also asks him to instruct his wife to not speak ill about Prisha. Mishka interrupts the conversation and says that she will adopt Sarshan. She also tells Rudra that tomorrow is the case hearing and she is confident that Mishka and Kabir will get Sarshan’s custody.

Rudra is enraged with Kabir as he betrayed him, while the latter shouts at him. Sulochana enters the scene and slaps Kabir, while Mishka asks her to stay away from the case. However, Sulochana sticks to her point and asks Kabir to withdraw the case, who refuses. As the episode ends, Rudra states that he will not let anyone take his son away from him.

