'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update, July 15: Preesha Devastated As Saaransh Goes Missing

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a popular Indian daily soap produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The series is a spin-off of an Ekta Kapoor show titled Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, which enjoyed high TRP ratings and was one of the longest-running shows to air on the television. Yeh Hai Chahatein premiered on Indian television on December 19, 2019. The show went off-air in March 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and is now back on air after over three months. Here is Yeh Hai Chahatein written update for July 15, 2020. Read on:

Yeh Hai Chahatein Written Update for July 15, 2020

The episode began as Rudraksh challenged Preesha to watch a horror movie alone. Preesha said that she used to watch many of those movies in her college days. He said that maybe that’s why she was dangerous. He taunted her talking about being a murderer. She then asked now who was misusing the conversation. He changed the topic and said that he was weak in mathematics. She said that she was also weak but her father helped her improve.

Rudraksh then recalled how his father used to beat him when he used to speak about his interest in studying. He said that his father never wanted him to study, and instead, he always wanted him to become a singing sensation. He said that he never got the chance to live his childhood, and that he was just a weapon used by his father in order to fulfill his dream. While the two were busy talking, Sharda came there with their food. She asked how many things have they shared with each other yet, to which Preesha said two. Sharda then asked them to do it fast and left from there.

Preesha said that it seemed like Rudraksh is still in a bad mood. He denied it, after which she asked him to smile to prove that he is not lying. She said that she didn’t call Yuvraj for Bunty’s marriage, but Rudraksh started to leave from there as he said that he didn’t want to talk about that matter. She then stopped him by holding his hand and said that he always reacted like this but he has to listen to her because they knew the truth. She said that she didn’t even get a chance to give the necklace to him. Preesha then asked Rudraksh to tell her about the things he liked to do, to which he said that he liked composing music.

Later, Saaransh was about to go to Sharda but again hid somewhere upon looking at the “red saree aunty” who had pushed him previously. Rudraksh and Preesha went to Sharda and told her that they had finished the challenge given by Saaransh and asked her to tell them about Saaransh. Sharda took Rudraksh and Preesha to her room and told them that Saaransh was in her room only from the morning.

Preesha and Rudraksh were shocked to hear her. They later went to Sharda’s room and started to search for Saaransh everywhere but didn’t find him in the room. Preesha started crying on not finding him anywhere in the house while Rudraksh tried to console her.

