'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update July 16: No Trace Of Saaransh To Be Found

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a popular Indian television show that airs on Star Plus. The show is a spin-off of the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, that had a very high TRP and was one of the longest-running shows to air on the Indian television. Yeh Hai Chahatein premiered on December 19, 2019. The show went off air in March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on air after over three months. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein’s episode that aired on July 16, 2020. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Yeh Hai Chahatein Written Update

The episode begins as Ahana and Mishka hear Preesha’s shouts. But, on seeing Preesha’s teary face, Ahana asks Sharda why Preesha is crying. Sharda tells her that Saaransh has gone missing and asks Ahana if she saw him by any chance. Ahana says that she hasn’t seen him.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Sharda goes downstairs and starts to blame herself for Saaransh having gone missing and says that she should not have left him alone. Preesha tries searching for Saaransh outside thinking that he would have gone to her mother’s house. But, Rudraksh stops her and tells her that the watchman didn’t see Saaransh go outside. In between all this, Preesha faints. When Sharda asks Rudraksh what happened to Preesha, he says that it is because of all the tension that she fainted.

Later, Niketan asks Rudraksh to take Preesha to their room and he even calls the doctor. Ahana and Mishka enjoy the drama happening in front of them. As Niketan orders them to get warm lemon water for Preesha, they get irritated.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Vasudha gets to know from the society members that Gopal had lost ₹10 lakhs from the society amount and he was able to return only ₹5 lakhs till now, promising to return remaining amount soon. Just then, Vasudha gets a call from Preesha, where she asks her about Gopal and also informs her about Saaransh going missing. Vasudha lies to Preesha and says that Gopal has gone to visit his friend.

Niketan stops Rudraksh and Preesha from going to the police station and says that he will make some arrangements and calls the police commissioner. As the police officer arrives at Rudraksh’s house, he enquires about Saaransh’s missing case and asks them to send him a picture. Balraj taunts Preesha by saying that she should concentrate on her son more rather than poking her nose in other people's matters, as Saaransh keeps creating problems for him. Sharda asks Balraj if he has seen Saaransh in their room, to which Balraj says that he hasn’t even gone to the room. Balraj says that Saaransh would be hiding in the house only, in order to get everyone’s attention.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.