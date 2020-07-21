'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update July 20, 2020: Neha Faints During Marriage Rituals

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a very popular Indian television daily soap that airs on the channel, Star Plus. This show is a spin-off of the popular television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, that had a very high rate of TRP and was one of the longest-running shows to air on the Indian television. Yeh Hai Chahatein premiered on the channel on December 19, 2019. The show went off-air in March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on air after over three months. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein’s episode that aired on July 20, 2020. Read ahead to know more-

Yeh Hai Chahatein Written Update

The episode started as Yuvraj said everything is just a matter of half a year and after that, he will be helping Preesha in taking a divorce from Rudraksh and will bring her to Vasudha so they can live together. Vasudha agreed to it and said that she will then get Preesha married to him and no one could stop her. He thanked her and said that he will order some food for her. She said she will prepare the food and left from there. Yuvraj got happy thinking that he has succeeded in the first step of his plan.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Meanwhile, Saaransh requested the kidnapper to leave him. The kidnapper gave water to him and left from there. Sharda stopped Ahana and Mishka after seeing them going outside. Ahana cursed her for stopping them. When Sharda asked where they were going, Ahana said that they were going to buy a gift for Niketan because he is leaving. Sharda got surprised after hearing that and said that she wasn’t aware of it.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Mishka said that Niketan would not have thought to necessary tell her. Ahana asked Sharda to ignore Mishka and they left from there. Rudraksh went to Preesha and said that he was not able to find Balraj in the marriage hall. Preesha asked Rudraksh about what they should do now. Rudraksh said that they will have to only wait as he will come to attend the marriage for sure.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Neha, the bride, fainted while performing marriage rituals. After Preesha did her checkup, she got to know that Neha was pregnant and thought about how to inform everyone about that. Neha’s groom, Shreyas, took Neha to her room. Neha got conscious and asked Preesha about what happened to her. When Preesha informed her about the pregnancy, Neha said that it was Shreyas child only and asked her to call him.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Rudraksh thought that they came to the marriage to find Balraj and got stuck with Neha’s problem. He enquired with Shreyas about his love life and suggested him to not get married. Shreyas said Neha wouldn’t be troubling him after marriage as she is such a traditional girl and her parents too never fought with each other. But, he was shocked after seeing his future mother-in-law and father-in-law fight over decorations. Rudraksh got a message from Preesha and told Shreyas that Neha had called him inside.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.