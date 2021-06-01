'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update May 31, 2021: Yuvraj Runs Away With Sunny

In Yeh Hai Chahatein May 31 episode, Rudra and Preesha come across Yuvraj's plan. While Rudra bumps into Reema, Reema reveals Yuvraj's plan. Here is Yeh Hai Chahatein written update May 31 2021 full episode.

Rudra bumps into Reema

Rudra leaves to meet the judge when Preesha asks him to stay calm. Rudra reveals how Kabir and Mishka blackmailed Saransh in front of the judge. The judge tells Rudra that he cannot help him as he is getting retired. The judge says he will ask the new judge to reopen Rudra's case. Yuvraj thinks he needs to leave before the new judge reopens Rudra's case. Saransh cries while sitting on the poolside when Sunny teases him. Preesha sees Saransh sitting on the poolside and goes to meet him. Mishka stops Preesha from meeting Saransh.

Preesha asks Sunny for his phone when Sunny tells her he has Saransh's phone. Preesha observes that Sunny knows Saransh's phone's password. She then recalls how Sunny took Saransh's phone and wonders if Sunny deleted evidence from Saransh's phone. Rudra sees Reema in a car outside the court. He stops the car and meets Reema. Reema tells Rudra that she survived when Rudra takes her with him to the resort.

Sunny goes missing

Preesha goes to Sunny's room to find him. She sees how Sunny only left some of his belongings. Rudra brings Reema to Preesha. When Preesha questions Reema, the latter says she could not give Sunny everything that he deserves. Preesha tells Reema and Rudra how Sunny left. Preesha understands Reema is lying and addresses Saransh as Sunny. When Reema goes running towards Saransh, Preesha stops her and slaps her. Preesha catches Reema lying and asks her why she lied.

Sulochana goes to Yuvraj's room to find him. She finds all of Yuvraj's belongings missing. She goes to the reception to ask for Yuvraj when the receptionist tells her that Yuvraj had left with Sunny. Sulochana understands that there is some problem due to which Yuvraj had left.

Reema reveals the truth

Rudra asks Reema why she had lied to him. Reema tells him that Yuvraj was behind this plan. She tells them how Yuvraj bribed her. On the other hand, Kabir and Mishka panic over Yuvraj's escape. Kabir receives a call from his lawyer and learns that the judge had reopened Rudra's case. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

