Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Star Krishna Mukherjee Marries Chirag Batliwalla In Bengali Wedding

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Krishna Mukherjee tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla on March 13. They had a grand affair in Goa. Recently, the new bride took to social media and shared a couple of photos from her D-day.

The couple was decked up in red and white ensembles. While the actress wore a red and white lehenga, Chirag opted for a white sherwani teamed with a red stole.

Krishna, who is of Bengal origin, wore a mukut (traditional headgear) and the groom sported a topor. They flashed their biggest smiles while exchanging nuptial vows amidst the beautiful picturesque view.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the Shubh Shagun actress wrote, "And the Bengali girl tied the knot for life with the Parsi Sailor. We seek your blessings & love on our big day."

The photos and videos from their wedding ceremony have been doing rounds on social media.

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla's pre-wedding festivities

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla's pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi, cocktail, and sangeet began on March 10. From grooving to the Bollywood songs on their sangeet night to playing with tomatoes on their haldi function, the couple had a blast.

Their wedding was attended by popular celebrities from the entertainment fraternity including Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Shireen Mirza, Hasan Sartaj, Charu Mehra, and Arjit Taneja. Krishna and Chirag got engaged in 2022. For the dreamy affair, the actress wore a white gown and Chirag sported his naval uniform.