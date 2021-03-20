'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' 19 March 2021 Written Update: Kartik Takes Sirat To Dev

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 19 March 2021 full episode starts with Gayu taking food for Nani and Sirat in the guesthouse they are staying in. She tells them she doesn’t know why did Kartik ask her to stay there, but he will soon make all things right. She says that Kartik has changed a lot after Naira's demise, but now that she is back, everything will be alright. She hugs Sirat and further thanks her for returning. Nani tells Gayu is sensible, yet everyone calls her crazy. Sirat tells Gayu sees Naira in her and that Gayu cannot forgive herself, because she couldn’t apologise to Naira for her mistakes. That is also why she keeps on apologizing to Sirat all the time.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 19 March Written Update

On the other hand, Rhea speaks to Akshara and tells that Kartik does not understand anything but Manish is smart. She says that she will soon be Kartik’s wife. Gayu enters and tells Rhea now that Naira has returned, she will take care of Akshara. Rhea gets furious. Surekha asks Rhea to calm down and ignore Gayu and tell her that her relationship with Kartik is officiated.

The other day, Kartik takes Sirat outside and shows her a poster. He tells her that the poster will motivate her all the time and will further help her to achieve her goals. Kartik tells her that she can start her training under Dev Choudhary. Sirat tells that Dev Choudhary is a renowned coach and will not train her. Kartik then responds to her saying that Dev will test her skills and then based on the results, will decide to train her or not.

Furthermore, Dev flirts with all his students and tells them that they have to do as he says in order to win the medal. Kartik and Sirat speak to Dev. Dev finds her interesting and asks her to come for the test the next day. Dev tells her that he really needs to test her and looks at her as they leave.

Precap: Kartik scolds Sirat for seeing Kairav's boxing practice. Sirat defends herself saying that she didn’t do anything. Kartik asks her to remember that she is Sirat and not Naira.

