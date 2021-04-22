Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22 April 2021 Written Update: The Goenkas Go To A Resort

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22 April 2021 episode starts with Kartik taking everyone on a vacation, but Sirat is unhappy as she missed her boxing training. Manish, too, is unhappy as he didn’t discuss before making the decision. Children play in the swimming pool, while Kartik can be seen sitting aside. Sirat comes and yells at Kartik. Kartik shows the boxing board and tells her that her practice will be held here. She gets happy and thanks him. The duo, later, throws each other in the pool. Suwarna and Manish watch them and Suwarna asks him to look at their happiness and understand the importance of Sirat.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22 April Written Update

Kairav takes Sirat to a temple located in the resort. Kartik and other members are already present. Kairav, later, hands over the first wedding card, while Nani tells her to keep it in front of God's idol. Kartik prays and asks Naira to guide him always, while Sirat recalls the deal she made with Kartik about their marriage. She thinks that the marriage would only be a deal and nothing more than that.

Meanwhile, Ranveer gets in his jeep and hears someone talking to her daughter with Sirat's name. Ranveer waits for a while and remembers her. Riya gets Sirat an energy drink. Riya tells her how sad her love story is with Kartik as there is no love present and it's just formalities. Sirat responds that she is the one getting married to Kartik and it is her problem what she calls it. Kartik enters and agrees with Sirat.

Riya gets confused and tries to change the topic. Sirat tells Kartik that Riya thinks there is no chemistry between them and what her concern is. Kartik, later, continues his work on a laptop and Mauri enters the room, speaking on a call with Dadi. Dadi tells Kartik that they are having a collaboration with a boutique so he should take her to them. Suwarna calls Sirat to speak with Dadi. Dadi and Mauri insist Sirat pick a few dresses.

Image Source: A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode