'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' 27 April 2021 Written Update: Kartik Treats Ranveer's Wound

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 27 April 2021 episode starts with Kartik inspecting Ranveer's wound. He tells him that it is a deep wound and further asks him how did this happen. Ranveer tells him that it is a small wound but Kartik insists that he should go with him as he lives nearby and he needs medical treatment. Ranveer later agrees and goes with him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 27 April Written Update

Suwarna says that it is good that she stopped her as she needs to check her engagement ring. Sirat tells her she doesn't understand such things and they can decide or ask Kartik about it. Suwarna informs that he selected the bride but she has to select the ring. Sirat sees the ring and recalls Ranveer proposing to her. Riya says that she is surprised seeing so many things, to which Sirat is quick to reply yes and adds that she focused on different rings and that she has no soft corner for such rings. Riya thinks that she is over-confident and she'll find her ex and teach a lesson.

Back in the car, Kartik and Ranveer introduce themselves and Ranveer recalls that Kartik ordered gloves one day which he delivered. Kartik is surprised and says that they must have a strong connection which is why they meet so often. Meanwhile, Sirat is unable to decide and the children help her by asking several questions. They find a perfect ring, Sirat says that she will follow the same method when she will have many options. Sirat asks about Kartik's likes. Suwarna suggests that she must ask him directly.

Sirat goes to show the ring to Kartik. Sirat and Kairav hear the receptionist talk about the first aid kit requirement in Kartik's room for his friend. Sirat says the ring is not important and she doesn't want to go in front of anyone. They go to Kartik's room but Sirat gets a call from the coach so she stays in the hallway. Kairav sees an injured Ranveer and Kartik introduces Kairav. The father-son duo does the dressing of the wound and Ranveer and Kairav vibe together. Kairav shows the ring to Kartik and he likes it. Ranveer too says it's beautiful. Kartik packs the pain killers for Ranveer and by mistake, he puts the ring in the paper bag.

Kartik takes Ranveer to make him meet Sirat but by mistake, she enters another room. Ranveer leaves and Sirat realises she is in the wrong room. Sirat comes and asks about Kartik's friend. Kartik tells her that he is better and went to the doctor. Riya listens to the conversation and Sirat notices her. She pretends to be romantic with Kartik and he is confused. He gives the ring to Suwarna later. She tells him that it is good karma that he got a nice girl a second time. Mauri enjoys the cart ride and Suwarna tells Kartik that she told her to select from the rings she got for Sirat. Suwarna and Kartik think they need to convince Naksh for the marriage. Suwarna says Naksh and Kirti need to spend time with Sirat and Kartik agrees.

Image Source: A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode