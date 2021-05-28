Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28 May 2021 Written Update: Kartik Is Smitten By Sirat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28 May 2021 episode starts with Kartik asking Kairav why is he taking handprints, to which he is quick to respond that he will gift them to Sirat. He adds that he will also put the family's picture so that she does not miss them. Suwarna asks Kartik if Kairav has accepted Sirat's wedding or he is pretending. Kartik says that he has no clue. Suwarna points out that after the wedding, Sirat will have to take care of so many responsibilities and won't be able to get the time to meet Kairav. Kairav asks Sirat if she forgot to sign the papers. Sirat says that she cannot forget any promise she has made to him. She remembers getting a boxing coach for Kairav.

Furthermore, Chauhan allows Ranveer's mother and his sister to attend the wedding. Here, Sirat informs Kartik that she is nervous. Kartik asks her not to let her fear and restlessness overtake her happiness. Sirat praises Kartik's kindness and goodness The duo shares a laugh. A few moments later, the duo spots something and starts running.

Chauhan is happy thinking that he has sent Ranveer's mother and his sister Nidhi to execute his plan. He is excited thinking Ranveer won't be able to marry Sirat. Kartik brings Ranveer with him, while he stands teary-eyed seeing his mother and Nidhi. Ranveer's mother, too, starts crying and hugs him. Ranveer asks them if Chauhan knows they came to the wedding. Nidhi tells him that Chauhan only sent them to the wedding.

Ranveer's mother and Sirat hug each other and engage in a conversation. Suwarna asks Ranveer's mother to freshen up. Ranveer and Sirat get dressed in their wedding finery. Ranveer decides to see Sirat's face, while she gets ready and waits for Ranveer's picture as a groom. She thinks of sending him a picture, so while looking for network, she starts walking in the corridor. She bumps into Kartik, who is smitten to see Sirat in her wedding gown. The duo compliments each other.

