Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8 June Written Update: Sirat & Ranveer Go To Chauhan's Place

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 8 2021 episode starts with Ranveer, Sirat, and Kartik running to the hospital. Nidhi tells Ranveer that their mother is unwell and not responding to the treatment. Ranveer tries to console Nidhi, while Kartik asks her to tell what happened at her house. Sirat accuses Chauhan of Saroj's critical condition and asks him if he is the one who pushed Saroj because she attended Ranveer and her wedding. Kartik tries to calm Sirat while Ranveer asks Kartik not to stop her as he thinks alike.

Nidhi informs that Chauhan has not done anything and she saw Saroj falling from the stairs. Nidhi informs that the doctors are saying that Saroj has given up on her life and she is shattered because of Ranveer and Chauhan's fights. Chauhan realises his mistake and urges Ranveer to come home to end the fight. Sirat refuses to stay with Chauhan and she decides to take care of Ranveer's mother. The doctor informs everyone that Saroj is out of danger.

Sirat and Nidhi meet Saroj, while Kartik asks Chauhan not to trouble Sirat and Ranveer anymore. Chauhan asks him to leave him alone. Saroj blesses Sirat by giving her a bangle, while Sirat asks her to come along as she will take care of her. Saroj says that she cannot leave Chauhan. On the other hand, Suwarna worries for Saroj when Surekha complains about the need for Kartik to rush to the hospital.

Surekha adds that since the time Sirat entered Kartik's life, he has stopped focusing on his personal life. At the hospital, Sirat sits furious when Kartik tries to calm her temper. Sirat informs Kartik that Ranveer has agreed to stay with Chauhan and Ranveer did not even ask her once. Sirat fears staying with Chauhan, while Kartik tries to make Sirat understand not to go to Chauhan's place with negative feelings and instead take care of Saroj. Nidhi welcomes Sirat and Ranveer. Later, Manish asks Kartik to thinks about his marriage. Sirat walks in and Chauhan is shocked to see Sirat and Ranveer. Here, Manish asks Kartik to move on in his life.

