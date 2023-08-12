Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Pooja Joshi Arora Welcomes Second Baby

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pooja Joshi Arora tied the knot with businessman Manish Arora back on November 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Riddhima, in 2015. Now, the two have announced the birth of their second child.

YRKKH actress blessed with a baby girl

Pooja Joshi Arora took to her social media handles to announce the birth of her second child. The actress gave birth to a daughter. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "By God's grace today delivered a baby girl, pls shower your blessing." Soon after she made the post, her fans, and well-wishers showered her with congratulatory messages.

(Pooja Joshi welcomes her second daughter in August | Image: Pooja Joshi/Instagram)

Pooja announced the news of her second pregnancy in July. The actress dropped a pregnancy video with her husband Manish wherein she was seen flaunting her baby bump. In the clip, her elder daughter was seen holding a board that read, "Going to become a big dida soon."

Pooja Joshi Arora's upcoming projects

Pooja Joshi has been on a break from acting for quite some time. However, the actress remained active on her social media handles to interact with her fans and share daily updates. Pooja was best known for her portrayal as Varsha in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also featured in the spinoff of the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. She briefly worked in the daily soap titled Dharti Ka Veer Yodha: Prithviraj Chauhan. She played the role of Sanyojita in the show.