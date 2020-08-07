'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's' Pooja Joshi Remembers Samir Sharma As A 'thorough Gentleman'

Samir Sharma’s tragic demise seems to have sent shockwaves in the television industry, as many artists have mourned the actor's loss on social media platforms, including his Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Pooja Joshi. Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja Joshi shared a throwback picture with Samir Sharma and recalled her experience of working with him on the show. Take a look at the post shared by Pooja Joshi:

Remembering Samir Sharma in her caption, Pooja Joshi remarked that the late actor was a ‘thorough gentleman, a dear friend and a supportive actor’. Adding to the same, Pooja Joshi mentioned that he ‘should have reached out to someone, who could have diverted his mind in that weak moment.’. Concluding her note, Pooja Joshi mentioned that she is still in shock and remarked that Samir will be ‘dearly missed’.

Samir Sharma allegedly died by suicide, after hanging himself from his kitchen ceiling at his Malad residence. He was reportedly spotted by his watchman during a night stroll, who found his body and immediately alerted the society members. According to Malad Police Department, Samir Sharma had rented the flat weeks before the Coronavirus lockdown in February 2020. No suicide note from the apartment has been recovered as of yet.

Samir's last work Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

The actor also worked along with stars Rhea Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh and Ritvik Arora in the much-loved Star Plus show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show followed the story of a young woman, who is expected to settle for an arranged married by her family. However, she decides to know her partner better before tying the knot.

