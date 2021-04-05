'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' April 5 Written Update: Sirat Reveals Her Past To Karthik

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai 5 April 2021 episode, Manish tells Karthik that Sirat is trying to trap him but Kartik defends Sirat and says that destiny brought them closer. Manish says Sirat is benefitting herself but Suhasini also talks in Sirat's favour and says she did not do anything and it was Kairva's choice to bring Sirat into their life. However, Manish refuses to agree with Suhasini.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 5 written update

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode, Sirat gets restless and worries about her future while Mauri calms her. Manish, on the other hand, accuses Sirat and calls her greedy. He refuses to accept Sirat and says Kartik did not want him to attend his first wedding, but now he himself won't attend Kartik's wedding. Kartik tries to talk to Manish but he leaves furiously. Meanwhile, Riya tries to teach Sirat a lesson. Later, Sirat tells Mauri that she will have to tell Kartik about her past. However, Mauri asks Sirat not to remember her past, but Sirat is adamant about telling Kartik the truth. Riya overhears Sirat and Mauri's conversation and decides to expose Sirat.

Manish sits alone and talks to himself, asking why Karthik is doing something he does not wish he does. Riya comes to Manish and tells him about Sirat's past. She asks Manish to protect Kartik and he asks her to find out about Sirat's past. Meanwhile, Suhasini and Suwarna get excited because of Kartik's wedding preparations. Kartik asks them not to plan such a grand wedding but Suhasini stops him, saying that it might be Kartik's second wedding, but it is Sirat's first wedding and thus it must be a grand wedding. Riya meets Sirat and talks to her sweetly, which leaves the latter wondering. Riya decides to be nice to Sirat and make her reveal her past soon. Sirat decides to reach Kartik and speak to him about her past. However, the Goenkas get hold of Sirat and make her perform her pre-wedding rituals. As Sirat sits tense, the others seem pretty excited about Kartik's wedding.

(Image Source: Still from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)