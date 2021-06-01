'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' June 1 2021 Written Update: Sirat Wins The Match

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 1 2021 episode starts with Kartik asking Sirat to win the match for Ranveer. Sirat understands him. At the Goenka house, the CBI officer messes up the wedding decorations and asks his subordinates to check the entire house. Here, Sirat fights back at Lalita, while Kartik cheers for her. As Lalita gives Sirat a tough fight, Sirat, too, punches her hard. Suwarna asks Gayu to take care of Vansh and Kairav in the room. Ranveer asks the officer why is he troubling women and children, but he asks him not to interrupt. Manish asks Akhilesh to call their lawyer. Manish takes the officer to the room for checking.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 1 June Written Update

Here at the boxing ring, Sirat punches Lalita and tells herself that she can win one match by cheating but not all the matches. The referee gives a foul to Sirat and Kartik asks Sirat not to listen to the referee anymore and continue fighting. Both, Sirat and Lalita fall, and Kartik encourages Sirat to stand up. At the Goenka house, the officer finds the diamonds and he ruins the decoration more. Several moments later, Ranveer understands that they are not any officers but Chauhan's goons. He apologises to the Goenka family for the trouble caused by his father.

Ranveer decides to meet Chauhan, while his mother stops him. Ranveer leaves the place by threatening the goons for troubling the Goenka family members. At the boxing ring, Kartik asks Sirat to wake up, to fight for her dreams and Ranveer. Sirat recalls her moments with Ranveer and stands up. She wins the match and qualifies for the Nationals. Kartik and Sirat are happy to hear that.

Ranveer goes to Chauhan and aims the gun at him. Kartik asks Sirat to go to the doctor with him but she refuses to go. She asks Kartik to take her directly to the wedding place. Kartik tells her that she needs a first-aid but she is adamant, so Kartik supports her. Ranveer confronts Chauhan, Chauhan says that it is because of Sirat that he is aiming a gun at him. Ranveer replies to Chauhan that the latter has no one to blame but himself and his shrewd plans for this situation he is in. Ranveer decides to defame Chauhan so that he cannot become the chief minister. At home, Kartik helps Sirat get ready.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI LATEST EPISODE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.