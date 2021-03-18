'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' March 17 Written Update: Kartik Brings Sirat To His Home

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17 March 2021 episode starts with Sirat telling Kartik about the solution she has come up with. She tells that it is time for Kartik and his family to return to their home. She adds that she does not want him and his family to suffer because of her family issues. She further asks him to explain to Kairav that she is not his mother.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 17 written update

Kartik in response, asks her how she can give up being a boxer. Sirat responds that for her when it comes to saving their lives, it is necessary to take such a step. Kairav recollects Sirat admitting to him that she is Naira. He packs his bag and asks Kartik to return home. Kartik goes to his son and explains to him that she is not his mother and that he has to accept the truth.

Kairav goes out and calls him. Everyone rushes outside to see what happened. Kartik sees all the bad things written on the wall about Sirat. She gets furious and tells that she will punish whoever wrote such things. Mukesh and Sheela gather all the villagers together and ask Kartik to return to his home. Sheela says that she wants to have a word with Sirat. Sirat denies and tells that she is not interested to speak to anyone.

Sheela tells that the villagers had a meeting and have decided that she cannot live in their village anymore. She adds that she convinced the villagers to forgive Nani and let her stay, but she cannot stay there any longer. A villager comes forward and tries to paint Sirat’s face black. Kartik intervenes and stops him. He takes Sirat inside the house. Sirat asks Kartik to leave and that she can handle everyone on her own. Kartik replies that he cannot leave Sirat in such a tough situation alone. Meanwhile, the next day, Kartik returns home with his family, Sirat and her Nani. Sirat recollects leaving their village’s house and her warning to Mukesh to not enter their house.

