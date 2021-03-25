Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 25 Spoiler: Akhilesh Talks About 2nd Marriage With Kartik

Some of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episodes have shown Kartik bringing Sirat to his home after she is asked to leave her village. Kartik asks Sirat to focus on boxing and start her training again. He introduces Sirat to Dev, who is a boxing coach. Meanwhile, Dev calls Sirat at a garage alone. Dev intoxicates Sirat and tries to get close to her. Kartik enters the scene in the nick of time and saves Sirat from him. Dev accuses her and tells him that she was falling all over him. Kartik tries to bring Sirat into her senses and takes her home. As per Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 25 spoiler, Kartik offers help to Sirat by filing a police complaint against Dev Chaudhary. Later, the Goenka family misinterprets Kartik’s decision to help her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 25 spoiler

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode, Kartik will be seen filing a complaint against Dev to the sports committee. On the other hand, Manish will be asking Akhilesh to discuss second marriage with Riya. The other day, Kartik wishes Naira ‘happy holi’ and recalls celebrating the festival with her. He will be seen questioning why she left him. Kairav, too, will miss Naira and ask if Sirat can be his mother as he enjoys her company.

Meanwhile, Mauri who is worried about Sirat’s future will be seen asking her if Dev refused to coach her. Sirat will keep on avoiding her questions and play Holi with Mauri. Furthermore, Kartik and Sirat will vow to teach Dev a lesson. Manish, on the other hand, will misunderstand Kartik and think that he is ready to tie the knot with Riya. He will happily announce the marriage. Riya will get happy, while Suwarna and Suhasini both will be confused.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 24 episode, Kartik saves Sirat from Dev. He sobers her up by feeding her curd and takes her home. When the Goenka family questions them about their whereabouts, Kartik makes excuses. Ahead of the Holika Dahan, the family’s Holika is spoiled. Mauri then asks the family to celebrate it with them. The family agrees to it, while Sirat and Kartik talk about Dev and discuss how to teach him a lesson.