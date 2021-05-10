'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' May 10 Written Update: Kartik Brings Ranveer Home

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10 May 2021 episode starts with Ranveer asking Sirat if Kartik has replaced his place in her life. Kartik asks Sirat and Ranveer to come along as their lives are in danger. He tells Ranveer that Chandu informed him that his father has sent goons to kill them. Ranveer refuses to escape and says that he will face them. Sirat supports him.

Kartik says that Ranveer once saved him and Sirat but it won't work every time. He asks the duo to sit in the car. He opens the door for Sirat. Kartik and Ranveer look at Sirat. Sirat sits with Kartik. The trio recalls their moments with each other when Ranveer gets a call from Chandu, whom he further asks where is he. Chandu asks him not to come back. Ranveer asks Kartik to stop the car, while Kartik refuses to listen to him.

Ranveer walks out of the car and decides to face his father, Chauhan, with Sirat. Kartik tries to convince him and tells Chauhan is the same and might kill Sirat this time. Ranveer says that he wants to take responsibility for Sirat. The trio reaches home, while Kairav is happy to see Sirat.

Later in the scene, Mauri sees Ranveer and thinks he might have told everything to Sirat. Sirat is shocked to learn from her that she stopped him from meeting her. Sirat cries and accuses Mauri of breaking her trust. Mauri tells her that she did it for her good. Furthermore, the Goenkas are shocked to meet Ranveer. Kartik tells them that Ranveer will stay with them until the time everything gets sorted. Riya is happy to hear that.

Sirat regrets accusing Ranveer and cries for not being able to trust him completely. Here, Ranveer tells Kartik that Chandu has come to see him. Kartik asks him not to escape, to which he is quick to respond that this time he won't run away alone but take Sirat too. Sirat cries thinking about Mauri's betrayal.

