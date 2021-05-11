'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' May 11 Written Update: Kartik Asks Sirat To Accept Ranveer

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11 May 2021 episode starts with Manish asking Kartik about Ranveer, but he stands speechless. Manish says he will directly ask Ranveer and Sirat about it. Kartik stops him and tells him everything about him. Manish taunts Kartik and Sirat overhears their conversation. Mauri tries to talk to her but Sirat stops him and leaves the place.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11 May Written Update

Sirat speaks to Kartik and tells him that she understands Ranveer is back but that does not mean she will forget all her relationships which stood by her during her tough times. Kartik is left speechless. Manish shouts at Suwarna for convincing Kartik to get married to Sirat. On the other hand, Sirat asks Kartik to decide upon Ranveer's keychain and Kartik's ring. Kartik takes the keychain and pretends to throw it. Sirat gets restless. Kartik asks her if she got her answer, and adds that he tried snatching Ranveer's gift and she got restless, how she will live if Ranveer leaves again. Kartik decides to support Ranveer and Sirat as they meet again after two years.

Kartik asks Sirat to accept Ranveer and tells her that Kairav is his responsibility and he will take care of him. Meanwhile, Kairav is upset and misses Naira. Vansh asks him to hug Sirat but Kairav tells him that he heard Kartik telling Sirat to stay with her friend. Suwarna overhears the talk. Sirat hugs Kartik. Both remove their engagement rings and wear them on different fingers. Sirat praises Kartik and promises to remain friends lifelong.

Furthermore, Kairav tells Vansh that if Sirat separates from him then he will fall ill again. Suwarna, after listening to this, decides to talk with Kartik for Kairav's sake. Kartik sends Sirat to Ranveer. Kartik thinks how he will make Kairav understand the situation with Ranveer and Sirat.

Precap: Manish shouts at Kartik and asks him if he ever thought what will happen if Kairav learns that Sirat is going to leave him. Kairav stands there shocked listening to Manish.

