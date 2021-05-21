'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' May 21 Written Update: Mr Chauhan Makes His Entry

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21 May 2021 episode starts with Kartik asking Kairav not to be upset after getting to know about Sirat's wedding. Kartik tells Kairav that Naira gave two precious gifts to him - Akshu and him. Kairav takes a piece of cloth and says that Naira might have sent. The cloth flies and Sirat catches it, the Goenkas stand shocked. Kartik goes to Mauri and asks why she is tensed. She tells him that she fears Sirat getting married at the temple. Kartik says that he will do all the necessary arrangements for Sirat and Ranveer's wedding. When Mauri refuses to take any favours from him, he says that Sirat is his friend and he is not doing any favour.

Kartik discloses Mauri's wish to Ranveer and Sirat and convinces the couple to let him do the wedding arrangements. Ranveer thanks him and decides to get a new timing for the wedding. Sirat asks Kartik to make a wish and he wishes for Sirat's happiness. Sirat worries if the Goenka family will agree to her wedding taking place at their house. Kartik tells her not to worry.

Manish refuses to support Sirat's wedding taking place in their house and adds that he fears for Kairav. He calls Sirat selfish for only thinking about herself. Kartik tries to convince him but Manish is adamant and refuses to accept Kartik's request. Later, Sirat asks Mauri not to spend too much of Kartik's money. Ranveer tells Mauri and Sirat that after two days, their wedding will happen. Kartik says that he will do all the arrangements. Gayu comes and exclaims that she is happy that Sirat's wedding is taking place at their house.

Surekha taunts Ranveer and Sirat's parents for not attending the wedding. Ranveer retorts that his father died for him the day he shot him. Kartik asks him if he wants to call his sister and mother but he refuses. Manish fixes his meeting with Mr Chauhan. Kartik asks Sirat and Ranveer to do their shopping, while Manish meets Chauhan. He spots Ranveer with Sirat and is shocked.

